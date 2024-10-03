Kaupo Rosin, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Estonia, has stated that even in the event of a frozen conflict in Ukraine, the war will not be over, and Ukraine's victory is necessary for long-term peace.

Source: Rosin in an interview with British journalist Tim Sebastian on the DW Conflict Zone programme, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rosin disagrees with the views of some Western politicians who express a desire to quickly reach a diplomatic resolution to the military conflict in Ukraine and compromise with Russia, believing that a reset of relations with Moscow is possible or even inevitable.

Quote: "I am convinced that the current Russian regime must be strategically defeated. Because even if Putin partially succeeds in achieving his goals, we believe he will continue. Therefore, the war in Ukraine will not end in the medium term, even if at some point we reach a frozen conflict or something like that."

Details: He said that the side with greater will and resources will ultimately prevail in the war of attrition currently taking place in Ukraine.

Quote: "Clearly, Ukraine needs additional weapons and additional ammunition. Therefore, we should not in any way hold back our support for Ukraine in terms of any types of weapons or ammunition they require.

If we are talking about a long-term solution to the conflict, I see no other option for us than to ensure that the Ukrainians ultimately prevail. And I believe that this is actually achievable."

Background:

On 1 October, the Financial Times published an article stating that Ukrainian officials have allegedly become more open in discussions with their Western counterparts regarding a potential ceasefire agreement.

Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry denied the information provided by the Financial Times, emphasising that Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has insisted in closed meetings on the unacceptability of compromises concerning Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Sybiha stressed that Europe cannot afford to have grey zones or frozen conflicts; otherwise, it would be a war deferred.

