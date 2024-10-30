Russia loses 1,560 soldiers and 2 air defence systems in one day
Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 08:06
Russia has lost 1,560 soldiers killed and wounded, 8 tanks, 38 artillery systems and 2 air defence systems in a single day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 693,640 (+1,560) military personnel;
- 9,137 (+8) tanks;
- 18,433 (+29) armoured combat vehicles;
- 19,955 (+38) artillery systems;
- 1,242 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 986 (+2) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 17,979 (+40) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 2,625 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 27,840 (+91) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,567 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
