Russia loses 1,560 soldiers and 2 air defence systems in one day

Russia has lost 1,560 soldiers killed and wounded, 8 tanks, 38 artillery systems and 2 air defence systems in a single day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 693,640 (+1,560) military personnel;

9,137 (+8) tanks;

18,433 (+29) armoured combat vehicles;

19,955 (+38) artillery systems;

1,242 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

986 (+2) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

17,979 (+40) tactical and strategic UAVs;

2,625 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

27,840 (+91) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,567 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

