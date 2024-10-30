All Sections
Russia loses 1,560 soldiers and 2 air defence systems in one day

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 30 October 2024, 08:06
Russia loses 1,560 soldiers and 2 air defence systems in one day
A Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has lost 1,560 soldiers killed and wounded, 8 tanks, 38 artillery systems and 2 air defence systems in a single day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 693,640 (+1,560) military personnel;
  • 9,137 (+8) tanks;
  • 18,433 (+29) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 19,955 (+38) artillery systems;
  • 1,242 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 986 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 17,979 (+40) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 2,625 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 27,840 (+91) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,567 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

General StaffCasualtiesRussia
General Staff
More than hundred combat clashes since beginning of day, half of them on Kupiansk and Kurakhove fronts – General Staff
Almost 50 combat clashes occur on Kurakhove front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Russians lose another 1,360 soldiers – General Staff
