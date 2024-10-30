Zelenskyy assesses chances of European troops in Ukraine after news of North Korean soldiers arriving in Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the involvement of the North Korean military in the Russian-Ukrainian war will not be a reason for European countries to send their troops to Ukraine.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview with representatives of leading media of the Nordic countries, as European Pravda reports

Details: Asked whether sending North Korean soldiers to Russia could encourage European countries to send their troops, not just weapons, to Ukraine, he said he wasnʼt sure, and he knew that everyone was sceptical and very cautious about it.

The President noted that Ukraine had never insisted on this idea nor discussed it in detail.

Zelenskyy says this is a very dangerous issue, as it is risky to raise this topic without a decision from relevant leaders or societies. He believes this could lead to the loss of any other support, and Ukraine cannot risk what it already has.

Background:

The Pentagon confirmed the day before that North Korean troops who had arrived in Russia for training had begun to move towards Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast, with some of them already present there.

The latest US estimate indicates that North Korea has sent about 10,000 troops to Russia for training and combat operations against Ukraine.

CNN sources believe that some of the North Korean military may already be in Ukraine.

