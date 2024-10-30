All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy assesses chances of European troops in Ukraine after news of North Korean soldiers arriving in Russia

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 16:07
Zelenskyy assesses chances of European troops in Ukraine after news of North Korean soldiers arriving in Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the involvement of the North Korean military in the Russian-Ukrainian war will not be a reason for European countries to send their troops to Ukraine.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview with representatives of leading media of the Nordic countries, as European Pravda reports

Details: Asked whether sending North Korean soldiers to Russia could encourage European countries to send their troops, not just weapons, to Ukraine, he said he wasnʼt sure, and he knew that everyone was sceptical and very cautious about it. 

Advertisement:

The President noted that Ukraine had never insisted on this idea nor discussed it in detail. 

Zelenskyy says this is a very dangerous issue, as it is risky to raise this topic without a decision from relevant leaders or societies. He believes this could lead to the loss of any other support, and Ukraine cannot risk what it already has.

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • The Pentagon confirmed the day before that North Korean troops who had arrived in Russia for training had begun to move towards Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast, with some of them already present there.
  • The latest US estimate indicates that North Korea has sent about 10,000 troops to Russia for training and combat operations against Ukraine.
  • CNN sources believe that some of the North Korean military may already be in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyNorth Korea
Advertisement:

Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video

Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight

updated Russians strike supermarket in Kharkiv: 14 casualties reported – photo, video

Korea explains how DPRK will benefit for joining Russia in war against Ukraine – media

Moldovan president's adviser accuses Russia of massive interference in second round of elections – photos, video

Russia launches 96 UAVs overnight, Ukrainian air defences shoot down 66

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy reproaches allies for breaking promises on weapons: It's not funny
Zelenskyy: For now, Russia wins in Georgia
Zelenskyy: We could have seized Russian nuclear power plant, but we never wanted to
RECENT NEWS
10:27
Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video
09:51
Ukrainska Pravda UP100 annual awards: Beyond the limits of the possible
08:50
Zelenskyy congratulates Moldovan President on election victory
08:42
Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts
08:16
Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces nearly 170 times: Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts under intense pressure
07:56
Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
07:50
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure
07:35
Bribery and interference: Moldovan president speaks of "unprecedented attack" against Moldova after winning election
07:18
Sandu secures presidency with significant lead after 99% of votes counted
06:34
Russians attack 13 communities in Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: