Pentagon confirms some of North Korean forces are already in Kursk Oblast

The North Korean military, which arrived in Russia for training, has begun to march towards Kursk Oblast, while some of them are already there, a US official has said.

Source: Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder at a briefing on Tuesday, 29 October, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Ryder, some of the 10,000 North Korean soldiers who arrived in Russia were relocated closer to Ukraine, namely, to Kursk Oblast of Russia.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Approximately a couple thousands with a small number already present in Kursk Oblast," said a US Department of Defence representative.

In response to a clarifying question, he stated that the US expects a further increase in the number of DPRK forces stationed in Ukrainian border areas.

Ryder declined to reveal how many of these troops are already in Kursk Oblast, stating only that it is a "relatively small number."

Advertisement:

According to the most recent US estimates, North Korea has sent approximately 10,000 troops to Russia for exercises and participation in hostilities against Ukraine.

CNN reports that some North Korean military personnel may already be in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!