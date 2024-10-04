Russians attack Sumy Oblast border area 14 times: one civilian injured
Russian forces struck the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast 14 times on the night of 3-4 October and on the morning of 4 October. One person has been injured in the attacks.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration (OMA)
Details: Sumy OMA noted that 28 explosions had been recorded.
The Russians attacked Sumy hromada using a Geran-2 (Shahed-136) loitering munition (one explosion), leaving one civilian injured. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Three explosions were recorded in Khotin hromada due to the launches of guided aerial bombs (GAB).
The Russians launched four GABs on Bilopillia hromada.
Russian forces deployed artillery (8 explosions) and mortars (8 explosions) to attack Shalyhyne hromada.
The Russians launched GABs on Hlukhiv hromada (three explosions).
Russian troops attacked Mykolaivka hromada with a GAB (one explosion).
Background: On 3 October, the Russian military attacked Sumy hromada with a Geran-2 loitering munition, leaving eight people injured.
