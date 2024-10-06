Air defence responds in Kyiv as drones attack from multiple directions

Explosions were heard in Kyiv on the evening of 6 October as air defence systems responded to a Russian drone attack.



Source: Ukrainska Pravda correspondents; Ukrainian Air Force; Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Details: At 23:10, an air-raid warning was issued due to the threat of Russian attack drones.

At 23:19, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that a drone was approaching Kyiv from the west.

Advertisement:

At around 23:25, explosions were heard in various districts of the capital.



Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "The air raid alert is ongoing! Air defence is responding in the capital."

Quote from Klitschko: "Air defence is responding in Kyiv. Enemy drones are approaching the capital from various directions."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!