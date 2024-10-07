All Sections
Slovakia to provide emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine in case of blackout, PM Fico says

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 7 October 2024, 14:35
Stock photo: Getty Images

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has announced that Slovakia will provide emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine in the event of a blackout.

Source: Fico during a meeting with Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal, as reported by Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "We want Ukraine to survive the winter with dignity. In the event of a blackout, we will provide emergency energy supplies," Fico said. 

Robert Fico also expressed Slovakia's support for the idea of integrating Ukraine into the EU's unified energy system. 

Quote: "At the next European summit, we want to propose a systematic solution (to support the Ukrainian energy system). We understand that much of your energy infrastructure has been destroyed, but we want to ensure that this will be restored. We have a single energy market in the EU, and it needs to extend to you," Fico stated. 

He also announced that Slovakia is preparing a new package of humanitarian aid for Ukraine, which will include support for Ukraine's energy system.

