TikTok removes 92% of videos with Russian disinformation within first 24 hours

TikTok moderators remove 92% of videos containing Russian disinformation within the first 24 hours.

Source: Jakub Olek, TikTok's Director of Government Affairs for Central and Northern Europe, in an interview with Forbes

Details: "A total of 92% of videos with Russian disinformation on TikTok are removed by moderators within the first 24 hours," he said.

Advertisement:

Overall, the platform has significantly improved its counteraction against linked content, with the removal of content with zero views increasing from 75% to 84.4% over the past year.

Proactive removal under these policies has increased from 81.7% to 93.7%. Regarding disinformation, including Russian disinformation, the proactive removal increased from 73.7% to 96.8%, with much of the content removed within the first 24 hours.

Background: TikTok removed accounts linked to Russian state media for "engaging in covert influence operations".

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!