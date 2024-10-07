TikTok removes 92% of videos with Russian disinformation within first 24 hours
TikTok moderators remove 92% of videos containing Russian disinformation within the first 24 hours.
Source: Jakub Olek, TikTok's Director of Government Affairs for Central and Northern Europe, in an interview with Forbes
Details: "A total of 92% of videos with Russian disinformation on TikTok are removed by moderators within the first 24 hours," he said.
Overall, the platform has significantly improved its counteraction against linked content, with the removal of content with zero views increasing from 75% to 84.4% over the past year.
Proactive removal under these policies has increased from 81.7% to 93.7%. Regarding disinformation, including Russian disinformation, the proactive removal increased from 73.7% to 96.8%, with much of the content removed within the first 24 hours.
Background: TikTok removed accounts linked to Russian state media for "engaging in covert influence operations".
Support UP or become our patron!