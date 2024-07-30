US intelligence: Kremlin unleashes avalanche of disinformation ahead of elections

Russia is extremely active in trying to influence the public opinion of oblivious Americans by spreading disinformation about the elections, representatives of the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence reported.

Details: AP notes that the recent tumultuous weeks in US politics have prompted Russia, Iran, and China to reconsider the details of their propaganda plans.

At the same time, intelligence officials emphasised that these countries remain determined to flood the internet with false statements about American democracy to undermine trust in the elections.

Quote from an official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence: "The American public should know that content that they read online – especially on social media – could be foreign propaganda, even if it appears to be coming from fellow Americans or originating in the United States."

Details: The greatest threat regarding disinformation during the US elections is seen as coming from Russia, but intelligence emphasises that there are signs Iran is expanding its efforts, and China is acting cautiously.

Officials say that groups linked to the Kremlin are increasingly hiring marketing and communication companies in Russia to outsource some of the digital propaganda work, thereby covering their tracks.

Specifically, two such Russian firms became the target of new US sanctions announced in March – they created fake websites and social media profiles to spread Kremlin disinformation.

The media notes that the disinformation could focus on candidates or voting, or on issues already being debated in the US, such as immigration, crime, or the war in the Gaza Strip.

The ultimate goal, however, is to get Americans to spread Russian disinformation without questioning its origin.

Officials say that people are much more likely to trust and repost information they believe comes from a domestic source. Fake websites designed to mimic American media and social media profiles created using artificial intelligence are just two methods used by the Russians.

Recently, the United States, in cooperation with the Netherlands, disrupted a Russian-backed propaganda campaign that used artificial intelligence to spread disinformation in Western countries.

A few months ago, European intelligence agencies informed their governments that Russia was planning a pan-European sabotage.

