All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia spreads fake news about Ukraine's intention to attack its own kindergarten or hospital

Ukrainska Pravda, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 16 September 2024, 12:12
Russia spreads fake news about Ukraine's intention to attack its own kindergarten or hospital
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian propaganda media have spread false information that Ukraine is preparing "a scenario of a Russian missile attack on a childcare facility, kindergarten or hospital in the territory controlled by Kyiv". The Centre for Countering Disinformation (CCD) has stressed that such statements are just another form of disinformation.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti; Russian Foreign Intelligence Service; Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council's Centre for Countering Disinformation

Details: The Russians claim that with this provocation, Ukraine hopes to "boost morale among the Armed Forces of Ukraine, justify the lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range missiles deep into Russia by Western countries and attract support from the countries of the Global South".

Advertisement:

The CCD immediately responded to this claim, emphasising that such statements are outright disinformation that has nothing to do with reality and may indicate that the Russians are preparing further attacks on civilian targets.

Quote from CCD: "Russia continues to use disinformation campaigns to justify massive crimes committed by its army, such as attacks on civilian targets, including children's institutions."

More details: The CCD also recalled that similar attempts to shift responsibility to Ukraine have already been observed during the occupation of Bucha and after the missile attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital.

Advertisement:

Background: In early 2024, the then NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov reported that Russian special services spread 166 million disinformation posts about Ukraine every week on platforms such as Telegram, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (X).

Support UP or become our patron!

disinformationRussia
Advertisement:

"I will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to leaders of our partner states": Zelenskyy starts visit to US

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Belarusian President of the consequences of his meeting with "head" of occupied part of Donetsk Oblast

Russians struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure over 1,000 times since October 2022

Ukrainian forces shoot down 71 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight

Group of Ukrainian intelligence officers who liberated Zmiinyi Island in 2022 were adrift at sea on rubber boat for over 24 hours

Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

All News
disinformation
US intelligence: Kremlin unleashes avalanche of disinformation ahead of elections
Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Ministry responds to Russia's threats to blow up dams in Kyiv and Kaniv
Russia is stepping up disinformation campaign against Paris Olympics
RECENT NEWS
23:14
Explosions rock Zaporizhzhia
23:04
Zelenskyy says JD Vance's "plan" would lead to global conflict
22:14
"I will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to leaders of our partner states": Zelenskyy starts visit to US
21:32
Zelenskyy arrives in New York
21:23
Woman killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
21:07
Channels are free to show what they want – Zelenskyy about Ukrainian joint 24/7 newscast
20:19
updatedRussians strike Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 5 civilians, 16-year-old girl in critical condition
19:47
Zelenskyy on possibility of Biden rejecting his Victory Plan: that's a horrible thought
19:05
Ukrainian women's team defeats Romania at Chess Olympics, men's loses to Serbia
18:40
Future EU defence commissioner calls for mandatory ammunition stockpiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: