All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

€4 million worth of ammunition procured by Slovak people arrives in Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 7 October 2024, 22:35
€4 million worth of ammunition procured by Slovak people arrives in Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ammunition, for which Slovaks raised over €4 million earlier this year, has already arrived in Ukraine.

Source: TV Joj, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Fedor Blaščák, a spokesperson of the Ammunition for Ukraine campaign, stated that the money gathered was used to purchase 122 tonnes of ammunition. They were transported to a logistics facility on six large lorries and then transferred to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Ammunition collection began when the Slovak government indicated that it would not participate in the Czech initiative to collect ammunition. The Slovak Prime Minister also ridiculed the fundraiser.

The entire process, from the declaration that ammunition had been purchased with the gathered money to the notification that they had arrived in Ukraine, took four to five months.

"It may seem long to some – 4-5 months, – but for the supply of military equipment and ammunition, this is a record period," Blaščák said, stressing that each unit of ammunition had to be examined, which needed a lot of documentation.

Advertisement:

The remaining €500,000 collected to assist Ukraine would be used to acquire ammunition for grenade launchers, according to a spokesman of Ammunition for Ukraine. According to Blaščák, they should be delivered before the end of the year.

Following the meeting of the Ukrainian and Hungarian governments, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal declared that a Ukrainian business had struck an agreement with a European partner to enhance production of 155-mm calibre shells in Slovakia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Slovakiaaid for Ukraineweapons
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

All News
Slovakia
Ukraine and Slovakia sign four agreements during intergovernmental consultations
Slovakia will help Ukraine manufacture demining equipment
Ukraine and Slovakia to create Eastern European energy hub – Ukrainian PM
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: