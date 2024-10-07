€4 million worth of ammunition procured by Slovak people arrives in Ukraine

Ammunition, for which Slovaks raised over €4 million earlier this year, has already arrived in Ukraine.

Source: TV Joj, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fedor Blaščák, a spokesperson of the Ammunition for Ukraine campaign, stated that the money gathered was used to purchase 122 tonnes of ammunition. They were transported to a logistics facility on six large lorries and then transferred to Ukraine.

Ammunition collection began when the Slovak government indicated that it would not participate in the Czech initiative to collect ammunition. The Slovak Prime Minister also ridiculed the fundraiser.

The entire process, from the declaration that ammunition had been purchased with the gathered money to the notification that they had arrived in Ukraine, took four to five months.

"It may seem long to some – 4-5 months, – but for the supply of military equipment and ammunition, this is a record period," Blaščák said, stressing that each unit of ammunition had to be examined, which needed a lot of documentation.

The remaining €500,000 collected to assist Ukraine would be used to acquire ammunition for grenade launchers, according to a spokesman of Ammunition for Ukraine. According to Blaščák, they should be delivered before the end of the year.

Following the meeting of the Ukrainian and Hungarian governments, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal declared that a Ukrainian business had struck an agreement with a European partner to enhance production of 155-mm calibre shells in Slovakia.

