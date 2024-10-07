All Sections
Slovakia will help Ukraine manufacture demining equipment

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 7 October 2024, 18:07
Photo from the website bozena.eu

Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s Prime Minister, anticipates the start of collaborative production of demining vehicles with Slovakia.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine

Details: PM Shmyhal stated that Ukraine intends to begin a joint manufacture of engineering equipment on its territory. Specifically, this concerns the production of mine clearance vehicles known as Božena.

According to him, the Ukrainian company just struck an agreement with a European partner, whose manufacturing facilities are located in Slovakia, to enhance shell production.

Quote: "We expect new defence contracts at the business level," Denys Shmyhal said.

Background: Ukraine and Slovakia agreed to create an Eastern European energy hub.

Support UP or become our patron!

ShmyhalSlovakiademining
