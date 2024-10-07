Slovakia will help Ukraine manufacture demining equipment
Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s Prime Minister, anticipates the start of collaborative production of demining vehicles with Slovakia.
Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine
Details: PM Shmyhal stated that Ukraine intends to begin a joint manufacture of engineering equipment on its territory. Specifically, this concerns the production of mine clearance vehicles known as Božena.
According to him, the Ukrainian company just struck an agreement with a European partner, whose manufacturing facilities are located in Slovakia, to enhance shell production.
Quote: "We expect new defence contracts at the business level," Denys Shmyhal said.
Background: Ukraine and Slovakia agreed to create an Eastern European energy hub.
