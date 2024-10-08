All Sections
Russia interested in Trump winning, while Iran prefers Harris – US intelligence

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 8 October 2024, 10:35
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Photo: CNN

US intelligence officials have said that Russia, Iran and China are continuing to be responsible for most attempts to influence American voters.

Source: Voice of America with reference to the latest report of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The document does not indicate that any of these countries have changed their goals.

At the same time, as noted by US intelligence, Russia and Iran have different preferences for the winner of the presidential election.

Russia, in particular, continues to conduct influence campaigns aimed at improving the chances of former US President Donald Trump and is also trying to damage the campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris.

And Iran's efforts remain focused on helping Harris by harming Trump, as evidenced by the hacking and leaking operation against the Trump campaign, which involved three operatives working for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

US intelligence agencies stressed that China had not yet interfered in the US presidential campaign, focusing instead on persuading American voters to reject state and local candidates who are seen as harmful to Beijing's interests, especially those who express support for Taiwan.

In addition, Russia and Cuba have joined China in targeting congressional, state and local elections.

Background:

