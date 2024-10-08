All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians hit Sumy Oblast with aerial bombs, killing couple

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 8 October 2024, 11:18
Russians hit Sumy Oblast with aerial bombs, killing couple
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian aircraft attacked the civilian infrastructure of Esman hromada in Sumy Oblast on the night of 7-8 October with aerial bombs, killing two people [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Details: The investigation found this happened on 8 October at around 04:20.

Advertisement:

Quote: "As a result of the enemy's attack, a couple – a 38-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman – were killed in their own home."

Background:

  • Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that on the night of 7-8 October and on the morning of 8 October, the Russians fired 32 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast.
  • On 7 October, Russian forces attacked a residential area in Sumy with drones, injuring four people, including a child, causing a fire and extensive damage.
  • On the morning of 28 September, the Russians attacked a healthcare facility in Sumy twice. As a result, 10 people died and 22 were injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

Sumy Oblastcasualties
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russian drone attacks civilian bus in Sumy Oblast, injuring passengers – photos
Russian army attacks Sumy Oblast 50 times, one civilian injured
Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting during visit to Sumy Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: