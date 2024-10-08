Russians hit Sumy Oblast with aerial bombs, killing couple

Russian aircraft attacked the civilian infrastructure of Esman hromada in Sumy Oblast on the night of 7-8 October with aerial bombs, killing two people [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Details: The investigation found this happened on 8 October at around 04:20.

Advertisement:

Quote: "As a result of the enemy's attack, a couple – a 38-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman – were killed in their own home."

Background:

Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that on the night of 7-8 October and on the morning of 8 October, the Russians fired 32 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast.

On 7 October, Russian forces attacked a residential area in Sumy with drones, injuring four people, including a child, causing a fire and extensive damage.

On the morning of 28 September, the Russians attacked a healthcare facility in Sumy twice. As a result, 10 people died and 22 were injured.

Support UP or become our patron!