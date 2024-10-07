Four civilians, including child, injured in Russian attack on Sumy – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy. Photo: SES

Russian forces attacked a residential area in the city of Sumy with drones on the evening of 6 October, injuring four people, including a child, and causing a fire and severe damage.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram

Quote: "Earlier, the invaders carried out a UAV attack on a residential area of the city, causing significant damage to a one-storey residential building. A fire broke out."

Advertisement:

Details: The fire was promptly extinguished

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy Photo: SES

Additionally, emergency workers evacuated an elderly woman from a neighbouring flat where the door had been deformed by the blast wave.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy Photo: SES

"Early reports indicate that four people, including one child, have been injured. Nine houses, two garages, and three cars have been damaged," the SES added.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!