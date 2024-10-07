Four civilians, including child, injured in Russian attack on Sumy – photos
Russian forces attacked a residential area in the city of Sumy with drones on the evening of 6 October, injuring four people, including a child, and causing a fire and severe damage.
Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram
Quote: "Earlier, the invaders carried out a UAV attack on a residential area of the city, causing significant damage to a one-storey residential building. A fire broke out."
Details: The fire was promptly extinguished
Additionally, emergency workers evacuated an elderly woman from a neighbouring flat where the door had been deformed by the blast wave.
"Early reports indicate that four people, including one child, have been injured. Nine houses, two garages, and three cars have been damaged," the SES added.
