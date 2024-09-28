The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

As of Saturday evening, 10 people were killed and 22 injured in the morning attack on the city of Sumy, including 5 in a serious condition.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration (OMA)

Quote: "Ten people were killed as of 20:00 on 28 September as a result of an enemy air strike on the city of Sumy.

22 people sustained injuries of varying severity. Fifteen people were hospitalised, five of them are in a serious condition. Seven victims are receiving outpatient treatment."

Details: The OMA added that all patients of the hospital damaged by the Russians were evacuated to other healthcare facilities.

Background:

The Russians attacked a hospital in Sumy twice on the morning of 28 September.

Earlier, 9 people were reported killed and 13 injured. It is known that two hospitals and apartment buildings located nearby were damaged. One of the medical institutions is the St. Panteleimon Clinical Hospital.

