EU approves new sanctions regime against Russia for destabilisation abroad

On 8 October, the EU Council approved a new sanctions regime against Russia for destabilising the EU and its member states.

Details: The new mechanism will allow the EU to impose sanctions against individuals and legal entities involved in the actions and policies of the Russian government that undermine the fundamental values of the EU and its member states, their security, independence and integrity, as well as international organisations and third countries.

The EU will now be able to counter various hybrid threats, such as: undermining electoral processes and the functioning of democratic institutions; threats and sabotage of economic activities, public services or critical infrastructure; use of coordinated disinformation, foreign information manipulation and interference; malicious cyber activities, use of migrants as a tool, etc.

This decision is part of the EU's response to Russia's hybrid campaign, which has recently intensified with new operations on European territory.

Under the new regime, assets will be frozen and EU citizens and companies will be prohibited from providing funds to the sanctioned persons.

In addition, individuals will be subject to a travel ban that will prevent them from entering or transiting the EU.

Background:

Recently, the Moldovan authorities exposed a Russian-backed operation involving 130,000 Moldovan citizens aimed at influencing the vote in the referendum on accession to the European Union.

In the summer, NATO stated that Russia's hybrid operations and cyberattacks were grounds to activate Article 5.

