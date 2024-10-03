All Sections
Moldova says Russia sends millions to hinder its path to EU

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 3 October 2024, 18:11
Attendees hold Moldovan national flags as they take part in a rally and open air concert in the courtyard of Moldovan Presidency headquarters in Chisinau, on December 17, 2023. Photo: ELENA COVALENCO/AFP via Getty Images

Moldovan authorities have uncovered a Russian-backed operation involving 130,000 Moldovan citizens aimed at influencing the vote in the country's referendum on European Union membership. 

Source: Viorel Cernăuţeanu, chief of the Moldovan General Police, during a conversation with journalists, Bloomberg reports, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Bloomberg writes that Cernăuţeanu provided journalists with video and audio intercepts. 

Quote: "Russia aims not only to corrupt voters, but also to provoke protests and destabilisation on the territory of Moldova," he said. 

He said that in September alone, activists of the electoral bloc associated with fugitive Moldovan oligarch Ilan Shor transferred US$15 million from Russia to disinform, provoke and attack state institutions. 

He emphasised that payments are made through transfers to cards of a bank linked to the Russian Ministry of Defence. Meanwhile, the recipients of the funds receive instructions via Telegram on how to vote and spread false information about the EU. 

Background:

  • The presidential election in Moldova will take place on 20 October, and a referendum on the attitude of citizens towards EU accession will be held simultaneously. 
  • European Pravda has already reported that Russia has concentrated unprecedented efforts and financial resources in Moldova for a hybrid and disinformation campaign. 
  • The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recently expressed outrage at the radical reduction in the number of polling stations that Moldova will open in Russia for its citizens to vote in the presidential election.

