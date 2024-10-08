All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Woman killed in Russian attack on village in Kupiansk district

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 8 October 2024, 22:50
Woman killed in Russian attack on village in Kupiansk district
Kruhliakivka on map. Screenshot: Google Maps

Russian forces struck the village of Kruhliakivka in the Kupiansk district on 8 October, killing one woman and injuring another.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, on 8 October, Russian forces attacked the village of Kruhliakivka in the Kupiansk district. A woman of 52 was killed. A 76-year-old local woman sustained injuries."

Advertisement:

Details: Residential buildings in the village were also damaged.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkiv Oblastwarcombat action
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Number injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to five, two people killed – photos
2 more settlements of Kharkiv Oblast announce mandatory evacuation
Russian troops strike educational institution in Kupiansk, injuring two people
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: