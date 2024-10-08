Woman killed in Russian attack on village in Kupiansk district

Russian forces struck the village of Kruhliakivka in the Kupiansk district on 8 October, killing one woman and injuring another.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, on 8 October, Russian forces attacked the village of Kruhliakivka in the Kupiansk district. A woman of 52 was killed. A 76-year-old local woman sustained injuries."

Details: Residential buildings in the village were also damaged.

