Emergency power outages cancelled in Ukraine

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 11 November 2024, 14:11
Emergency power outages cancelled in Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Emergency blackouts have been cancelled in the city of Kyiv, as well as Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kyiv and Odesa oblasts.

Source: press service of DTEK 

Quote: "Under the order from Ukrenergo, we are gradually restoring the power supply," the report said.

As previously reported, emergency blackouts were implemented in certain areas on the morning of 11 November due to the possibility of Russian strikes on the energy infrastructure.

Later, Ukrenergo announced that interim emergency shutdowns, which were implemented in most regions on the morning of 11 November, would be lifted in the near future.

