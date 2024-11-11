All Sections
Emergency power outages implemented in several Ukrainian oblasts due to threat of Russian strikes

Iryna BalachukMonday, 11 November 2024, 07:27
Emergency power outages implemented in several Ukrainian oblasts due to threat of Russian strikes
Unplugged socket. Stock photo: Pixabay

Emergency power outages have been implemented in several Ukrainian oblasts due to the threat of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure on the morning of 11 November.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration; Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote from Taburets: "Cherkasy Oblast. Following instructions from Ukrenergo (Ukraine's state-owned electricity transmission system operator), emergency power outages have been implemented throughout the oblast from 06:31 on 11 November. These measures are aimed at preserving Ukraine's energy system."

Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in Kyiv due to the threat of a missile strike. This is a preventive measure. Stay calm! Take care of your own safety."

Details: Emergency power outage schedules have been implemented in Sumy Oblast, affecting four queues. [Ukrenergo defines a "queue" as a group of consumers and businesses using a specific amount of megawatts. The Dispatch Centre sets the number of queues needed across oblasts to address energy deficits. Critical infrastructure and industrial companies that import over 80% of their energy cannot be disconnected, according to a Ukrainian Cabinet resolution – ed.]

DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, reported that preventive emergency power cuts had been introduced in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts.

The media also reported emergency power outages in Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad and Kharkiv oblasts.

Background:

  • The Air Force reported that eight Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers had taken off on the morning of 11 November, later launching cruise missiles.
  • Later, the Air Force reported that an air-raid warning was issued due to the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet capable of carrying Kinzhal missiles.

