Ukraine to establish Agency for surmounting consequences of Russian aggression

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 11 November 2024, 15:10
Ukraine to establish Agency for surmounting consequences of Russian aggression
Destroyed school in Senkove village of Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine is planning to create the National Agency of Ukraine for Surmounting the Consequences of Armed Aggression by the Russian Federation to consolidate claims for compensation for damages.

Source: Hanna Maliar, former Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine (2021-2023), during a roundtable on How to Reclaim Frozen Russian Funds for Ukraine, reported by Ukrinform

Details: Maliar explained that if an agency is established to reclaim funds, acting as a central executive body accountable to both the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) and the Cabinet of Ministers, this state institution would be able to create a consolidated claim by uniting all affected entities and calculating the total damage caused by aggression.

She noted that there are currently three categories of affected parties in Ukraine: individuals, legal entities and the state.

Quote: "Aggression is an international crime and, according to the 1974 resolution on aggression, acknowledging it only requires the fact of aggression itself. We do not need court rulings to prove aggression – we have the crossing of our border by another state's regular troops and the occupation of our territory (Maliar refers to the Resolution 3314 of the UN General Assembly, passed in 1974 – ed.) ."

Background: On 22 October, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an intergovernmental body whose mission is to develop and implement international measures and standards to combat money laundering, once again failed to add Russia to its blacklist.

