Kurakhove Thermal Power Plant was dismantled into parts for repair of other plants – WSJ

Artur KryzhnyiMonday, 11 November 2024, 18:07
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Kurakhove Thermal Power Plant in Donetsk Oblast was dismantled in the spring to repair other damaged energy infrastructure.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Details: According to the Wall Street Journal, Ukrainian energy corporation DTEK was seeking spare components at defunct power facilities around Europe, as well as conducting "shuttle diplomacy" from Brussels and Berlin to Washington.

However, it would take months to supply the essential equipment. To prepare the power system for cold weather, DTEK decided to disassemble the Kurakhove Thermal Power Plant for spare parts.

Quote: "This is the main source of equipment. We had no choice," said DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko.

The Russians destroyed the bridge which was used to supply coal to the power plant. Without it, the power plant could not work, but the infrastructure so close to the front line couldn’t be restored.

After discussions with the management, workers were gathered in the control room of the thermal power plant to be informed that the station will be disassembled for spare parts.

The dismantling of the Kurakhove Thermal Power Plant was completed in the summer. Thanks to the spare parts of the power plant, since spring, it has been possible to restore more than 60% of the energy capacity that Ukraine lost after Russian attacks. 

Background: 

  • On 28 October, the Commercial Court of Donetsk Oblast declared bankruptcy of Rinat Akhmetov's DTEK Vostokenergo LLC. The company operated three power plants in eastern Ukraine.
  • During 2024, DTEK invested more than UAH 2.3 billion (about US$55 million) in repairs of thermal power plants after the Russian bombardment.
  • Ukrainians can go through the winter without planned blackouts if energy facilities can be protected from attacks.

