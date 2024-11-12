All Sections
Ukrainian defence minister updates Pentagon chief on battlefield situation in Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 12 November 2024, 21:49
Rustem Umierov and Lloyd Austin. Collage: Umierov’s Facebook page

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has held a phone conversation with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, during which they discussed the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Source: Umierov on X (Twitter), reported by European Pravda

Umierov wrote that he informed his US counterpart about the current battlefield situation in Ukraine.

Quote: "We discussed further steps to strengthen our army and ensure Ukrainian soldiers have everything they need by the end of the year." 

He expressed gratitude to the United States for its unwavering support and strong partnership.

Background: 

  • Last week, EU leaders in Budapest discussed options for continuing Ukraine's military defence in the event that US President-elect Donald Trump decides to end support.
  • Additionally, reports indicated that UK Defence Secretary John Healey is confident that the US will support Ukraine "for as long as necessary" under Trump's presidency.

