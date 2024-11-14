All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

EU must take its destiny into its own hands after Trump's election – EU chief diplomat Borrell

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 14 November 2024, 07:27
EU must take its destiny into its own hands after Trump's election – EU chief diplomat Borrell
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Josep Borrell, European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, has stated that in light of Donald Trump’s election as the new US president, the EU must "take its destiny into its own hands".

Source: Borrell during a speech in the European Parliament, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Borrell said the results of the US presidential elections showed a "deep political and cultural transformation in American society". 

Advertisement:

He also noted that these results would have a significant geopolitical impact.

Quote: "The coming decades will undoubtedly be shaped by Trump’s actions and the consequences... I'm not going to speculate on what he might do, but I will say that we need to be ready for what could happen. Calmly, vigilantly, but without creating the impression that we are paralysed, like a deer in the headlights."

Borrell emphasised that the EU must not appear frightened or divided, "even though this may indeed be the case, as in one capital the victory of President Trump was perceived differently than in another".

Advertisement:

Borrell also highlighted three key issues he considers important in light of Trump’s return to the White House: Ukraine, the Middle East and relations with China and Taiwan.

Regarding Ukraine, the EU’s top diplomat stressed that the EU must continue to fulfil its obligations and provide support. He also pointed out that if the US were to stop supporting Ukraine, the EU would need "significant financial and industrial efforts" to replace it.

Speaking about Trump's statements on a possible peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine, Borrell stated that the war must end as soon as possible. However, "how it ends matters".

"Perhaps for some, it is enough that it ends, without knowing how or with what consequences, but I believe that the European Union cannot ignore this," he added.

He also emphasised that Trump’s election "should serve to make us fully understand the need to strengthen our security and take our fate into our own hands".

Support UP or become our patron!

EuropeUSATrump
Advertisement:

Russian army builds up forces and creates new brigades – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Russian missile hits residential area in Odesa: 10 people killed, dozens injured – photos

Kremlin responds to Erdoğan's peace plan to freeze war in Ukraine

Rolling power outages in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast may be cancelled in coming days

Zelenskyy to present internal Resilience Plan to the parliament

Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild

All News
Europe
Hungarian PM Orbán says Europe can't finance Ukraine's defence without US
Quarter of Ukrainian refugees in Europe do not plan to return to Ukraine – survey
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges Europe to fight Russia's shadow fleet of oil tankers
RECENT NEWS
18:00
EXPLAINERWhy Scholz needed a conversation with Putin and whether he achieved his goal
17:39
Ukraine to establish military ombudsperson, candidates already shortlisted – Ukraine's defence minister
17:21
White House avoids direct comments on letting Ukraine use ATACMSs on targets in Russia
17:15
Russians shell Kostiantynivka, killing two civilians
16:36
Russian army builds up forces and creates new brigades – Ukraine's Defence Minister
16:23
Ukrainian musician declines Magnitsky Award given also to Yulia Navalnaya
16:22
Polish president criticises Scholz for calling Putin
15:50
EU extends sanctions against Iran over military support for Russia
15:48
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence unveils "unboxing" of Russian Gerbera drone – photo
15:27
Rescue worker from Rivne Oblast wins world championship for firefighter
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: