EU must take its destiny into its own hands after Trump's election – EU chief diplomat Borrell

Josep Borrell, European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, has stated that in light of Donald Trump’s election as the new US president, the EU must "take its destiny into its own hands".

Source: Borrell during a speech in the European Parliament, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Borrell said the results of the US presidential elections showed a "deep political and cultural transformation in American society".

He also noted that these results would have a significant geopolitical impact.

Quote: "The coming decades will undoubtedly be shaped by Trump’s actions and the consequences... I'm not going to speculate on what he might do, but I will say that we need to be ready for what could happen. Calmly, vigilantly, but without creating the impression that we are paralysed, like a deer in the headlights."

Borrell emphasised that the EU must not appear frightened or divided, "even though this may indeed be the case, as in one capital the victory of President Trump was perceived differently than in another".

Borrell also highlighted three key issues he considers important in light of Trump’s return to the White House: Ukraine, the Middle East and relations with China and Taiwan.

Regarding Ukraine, the EU’s top diplomat stressed that the EU must continue to fulfil its obligations and provide support. He also pointed out that if the US were to stop supporting Ukraine, the EU would need "significant financial and industrial efforts" to replace it.

Speaking about Trump's statements on a possible peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine, Borrell stated that the war must end as soon as possible. However, "how it ends matters".

"Perhaps for some, it is enough that it ends, without knowing how or with what consequences, but I believe that the European Union cannot ignore this," he added.

He also emphasised that Trump’s election "should serve to make us fully understand the need to strengthen our security and take our fate into our own hands".

