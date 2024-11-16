All Sections
Bundestag may vote on supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine – media

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 16 November 2024, 09:47
Stock photo: Getty Images

The German Free Democratic Party may bring the issue of supplying Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine to a vote in the Bundestag.

Source: Christian Dürr, the leader of the FDP parliamentary group, in an interview with the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Dürr reiterated that his party had already proposed to transfer these long-range missiles to Ukraine.

When asked about the possibility of bringing this issue to a vote in the Bundestag, Dürr responded, "This would be an option".

Quote: "And I can very well imagine, looking at the statements from CDU/CSU [Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union] and the Greens, that such a proposal could be successful."

Background

  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again confirmed his unwillingness to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles.
  • Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, expressed support for the provision of Taurus to the Ukrainian forces and stressed that the supply of long-range missiles would not make Germany a party to the war.

