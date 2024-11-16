Bundestag may vote on supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine – media

The German Free Democratic Party may bring the issue of supplying Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine to a vote in the Bundestag.

Source: Christian Dürr, the leader of the FDP parliamentary group, in an interview with the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Dürr reiterated that his party had already proposed to transfer these long-range missiles to Ukraine.

When asked about the possibility of bringing this issue to a vote in the Bundestag, Dürr responded, "This would be an option".

Quote: "And I can very well imagine, looking at the statements from CDU/CSU [Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union] and the Greens, that such a proposal could be successful."

Background:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again confirmed his unwillingness to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles.

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, expressed support for the provision of Taurus to the Ukrainian forces and stressed that the supply of long-range missiles would not make Germany a party to the war.

