Scholz strengthens his opposition to Taurus delivery to Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 13 November 2024, 16:25
Olaf Scholz. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has once again confirmed his unwillingness to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles.

Source: Scholz during a speech in the Bundestag, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Scholz's statement was made as Germany is entering the election campaign period, with a vote on the government's confidence vote scheduled for 16 December.

If MPs do not support it, this will lead to early parliamentary elections, which could occur on 23 February 2025.

Quote from Scholz: "I am against the fact that the weapons we supply are striking deep into Russian territory. And I will not change my position on the supply of cruise missiles from Germany."

During the German Chancellor’s speech, MPs from the Free Democratic Party, which left the coalition, exclaimed "Taurus".

Unlike Scholz, representatives of the Free Democrats supported the delivery of long-range missiles to Ukraine.

However, Scholz still called for continued support for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Quote from Scholz: "Ukraine can count on Germany. However, it should not be provided at the expense of pensions and healthcare."

Background: Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, expressed support for the provision of Taurus to the Ukrainian forces and stressed that the supply of long-range missiles would not make Germany a party to the war.

