Polish Foreign Minister announces "most important" talks on Ukraine in Warsaw

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has announced that next week, Warsaw will host the "most important" negotiations regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine, with a meeting scheduled on 19 November in the Weimar Triangle+ format.

Source: RMF24 with reference to a statement by Sikorski, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He clarified that he expects representatives from other European countries, in addition to those from the so-called Weimar Triangle — Germany, Poland, and France — to attend the meeting.

Also invited to the talks are Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, as well as Kaja Kallas, who is set to become the new High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

"As you can see, the most important negotiations regarding this crisis will take place in Warsaw," Sikorski emphasised.

Background:

Earlier, Sikorski stated that the upcoming EU Foreign Affairs Council will hold a discussion that will shape the future of the European Union as a strategic player.

The upcoming meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council will take place on 19 November and will focus on the EU’s defence and support for Ukraine.

Last week, EU leaders discussed in Budapest the possibility of continuing military support for Ukraine in the event that newly elected President Donald Trump decides to halt US assistance.

It was also reported that UK Defence Secretary John Healey is confident that the United States will continue supporting Ukraine "for as long as necessary" under President Donald Trump’s leadership.

