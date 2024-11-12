All Sections
Polish foreign minister announces serious discussion on Ukraine at EU Council meeting

Ivanna KostinaTuesday, 12 November 2024, 14:22
Polish foreign minister announces serious discussion on Ukraine at EU Council meeting
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has stated that the upcoming EU Foreign Affairs Council will discuss the European Union's future as a strategic player.

Source: Sikorski during a press conference with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as reported by RMF24

Radosław Sikorski emphasised that "history is being made right now in Ukraine, in our part of the world." He also pointed out that a serious discussion is expected at the upcoming Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

Quote: "What we do, or fail to do, at this meeting could determine the future trust in the EU and its role as a strategic player," the Polish foreign minister stated.

He stressed that Europe has a responsibility to its citizens, neighbours, and future generations. 

Quote: "Europe must make every effort to secure a fair agreement, uphold international law, and reaffirm the principle that borders in Europe cannot be changed by force," Sikorski said.

"If these principles are compromised by our actions or inaction, we face a dark future," he added.

The next EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting will take place on 19 November, focusing on defence and EU support for Ukraine.

Background:

  • Last week, EU leaders met in Budapest to discuss how to sustain military support for Ukraine if Donald Trump decides to end US assistance.
  • It was also reported that UK Defence Secretary John Healey is confident the US will continue supporting Ukraine "for as long as necessary", even under a Trump presidency.

