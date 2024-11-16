Estonia sends new military aid package to Ukraine

The Estonian government has approved Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur's proposal to send a new military aid package to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Estonian Defence Ministry

Details: The aid package will be drawn from the reserves of the Estonian Defence Forces, tailored to meet Ukraine's needs while ensuring Estonia's defence capabilities remain intact.

Advertisement:

It will include naval uniforms, surveillance equipment, scopes, ballistic protection gear and various types of ammunition.

"This is not the final aid package," Pevkur noted. "We will soon launch an annual competitive support programme for Estonian companies, allowing Ukraine to benefit from goods produced by Estonia’s defence industry. This initiative will support not only Ukraine but also Estonia’s economy and security."

Background:

Advertisement:

Estonia announced a €20 million military aid package for Ukraine in March.

Previously, Estonian officials stated that the country had almost exhausted its stockpiles of weapons and ammunition available for transfer to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!