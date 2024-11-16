All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Estonia sends new military aid package to Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 November 2024, 13:23
Estonia sends new military aid package to Ukraine
Estonian and Ukrainian flags. Photo: Getty Images

The Estonian government has approved Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur's proposal to send a new military aid package to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Estonian Defence Ministry 

Details: The aid package will be drawn from the reserves of the Estonian Defence Forces, tailored to meet Ukraine's needs while ensuring Estonia's defence capabilities remain intact.  

Advertisement:

It will include naval uniforms, surveillance equipment, scopes, ballistic protection gear and various types of ammunition.  

"This is not the final aid package," Pevkur noted. "We will soon launch an annual competitive support programme for Estonian companies, allowing Ukraine to benefit from goods produced by Estonia’s defence industry. This initiative will support not only Ukraine but also Estonia’s economy and security."

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Estonia announced a €20 million military aid package for Ukraine in March.
  • Previously, Estonian officials stated that the country had almost exhausted its stockpiles of weapons and ammunition available for transfer to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Estoniaaid for Ukraineweapons
Advertisement:

Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa

Russia was likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

All News
Estonia
Tallinn Film Festival refuses to cancel screening of film Deaf Lovers by Russian director
Ukrainian State Film Agency urges Tallinn Film Festival to cancel screening of film about Ukrainian refugee and Russian man
Estonian defence minister in Kyiv approves new aid package for Ukraine – photos
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Putin bans "childfree propaganda" in Russia
20:58
Ukraine's embassy in Greece demands investigation into attack on Holodomor commemoration
20:53
Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters
20:28
Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece
19:43
Zelenskyy supports change of management system in Ukrainian Armed Forces to reduce bureaucracy
19:14
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia
18:24
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa
18:07
Zelenskyy criticises G20 Summit and says Brazilian President showed weak side
17:38
Putin sets task to drive Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast by 20 January – Zelenskyy
17:27
Zelenskyy: We'll see Trump's proposals in January, and we'll have plan to end war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: