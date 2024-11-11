All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Estonian defence minister in Kyiv approves new aid package for Ukraine – photos

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 11 November 2024, 20:31
Estonian defence minister in Kyiv approves new aid package for Ukraine – photos
Twitter/Hanno Pevkur

Estonia's Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur arrived in Kyiv on a visit on Monday, 11 November.

Source: Pevkur on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pevkur reported that during his visit to Kyiv, he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "confirmed our continued military support to Ukraine".

Advertisement:

"On my way to his office [I also] signed electronically the new military aid package of clothing, small arms, etc. New packages coming already next year (0,25% of Estonia's GDP)," he added.

Background

Advertisement:
  • Estonia has previously provided Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems, howitzers, artillery, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles, communications equipment, field hospitals, medicines, personal protection equipment and dry rations.
  • In March, the country announced a €20 million military aid package for Kyiv.
  • Earlier, Estonia stated that the country had virtually no weapons and ammunition left in its stockpiles that it could transfer to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Estoniaaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild

Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg

US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media

Political decision that should never have been made is reversed – CEPA expert on permission for long-range strikes

Russian troops to focus on capturing Ukrainian frontline cities in winter

Trump's son calls those responsible for authorising long-range strikes on Russia "imbeciles"

All News
Estonia
Russia aims to capture as much territory as possible before winter freeze – Estonian General Staff
Russian UAV strikes Estonian ambassador's home in Kyiv
Ukraine to receive Estonian air defence missiles capable of targeting drones
RECENT NEWS
09:46
Macron doesn't rule out agreeing to conversation with Putin
09:26
German chancellor candidate ready to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine if elected
09:24
Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild
09:19
Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg
08:45
Ukraine's air defence forces down eight drones in five oblasts, three of them disappear from radar
08:44
Language that Putin understands – Polish foreign minister on US decision on permission for long-range strikes
08:39
updatedLe Figaro informs about France and the UK's permission to strike deep into Russia, but later changes message
08:35
US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media
08:31
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is tense: almost 150 combat clashes in one day, with half occurring on 2 fronts
08:00
Russia loses 1,560 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: