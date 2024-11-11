Estonian defence minister in Kyiv approves new aid package for Ukraine – photos

Estonia's Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur arrived in Kyiv on a visit on Monday, 11 November.

Source: Pevkur on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pevkur reported that during his visit to Kyiv, he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "confirmed our continued military support to Ukraine".

"On my way to his office [I also] signed electronically the new military aid package of clothing, small arms, etc. New packages coming already next year (0,25% of Estonia's GDP)," he added.

Met with president @ZelenskyyUa and confirmed our continues military support to 🇺🇦. On my way to his office signed electronically also the new military aid package of clothing, small arms etc. New packages coming already next year (0,25% of 🇪🇪 GDP). pic.twitter.com/cTBjJP3eWe — Hanno Pevkur (@HPevkur) November 11, 2024

Background:

Estonia has previously provided Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems, howitzers, artillery, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles, communications equipment, field hospitals, medicines, personal protection equipment and dry rations.

In March, the country announced a €20 million military aid package for Kyiv.

Earlier, Estonia stated that the country had virtually no weapons and ammunition left in its stockpiles that it could transfer to Ukraine.

