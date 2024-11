Russian troops occupy Hryhorivka in Donetsk Oblast and advance near several other settlements – DeepState analysts

Russian forces occupied the village of Hryhorivka in Donetsk Oblast on 16 November.

Source: DeepState, a group of military analysts

Details: In addition, the Russians advanced near the settlement of Berestky and in Nova Illinka and Dalnie in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian forces regained their positions in Makarivka in Donetsk Oblast.

