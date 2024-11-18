All Sections
Rescue worker from Rivne Oblast wins world championship for firefighter

Olena BarsukovaMonday, 18 November 2024, 15:27
Mariia Lebedynska. Photo: State Emergency Service of Rivne Oblast

A firefighter from Rivne Oblast has won gold at the World Firefighter Challenge Championship 2024, held in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Maria won in several nominations, confirming her status as one of the strongest female firefighters in the world.

Quote: "Mariia Lebedynska's success story is inspiring. Not long ago, she was just an ordinary rescue worker going about her daily duties. But thanks to her passion for sports and unbreakable spirit, she decided to test her luck in a new role," her colleagues write about the champion.

The woman started firefighting sport only a few years ago but has already reached the top.

Together with Svitlana Marusenko and Oksana Chekhmestrenko, she set a world record among firefighters.

In total, the woman won:

  • 1st place in tandem with Jodie Ramey (New Zealand) in the women's under 40 category;
  • 1st place in the national mixed relay team;
  • 1st place as a member of the Power and Hot international relay team;
  • 1st place in the national women's relay team;
  • 1st place in the overall team competition among women in the under 40 category.
 
A certificate of setting a record.
Photo: Rivne Oblast State Emergency Service

"At the World Championships, Mariia demonstrated not only strength and endurance but also incredible technique and speed. Mariia's story proves that women can succeed in any field," the SES adds.

Earlier, rescuer Andrii Hrechanyi from Poltava set a national record and dedicated it to his fallen friend.

