Russian drone retrieved from Kyiv Reservoir – photo

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 18 November 2024, 02:27
Rescue worker holding a destroyed Russian drone. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The wreckage of a Russian drone was recovered from the Kyiv Reservoir on Sunday.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

Details: Rescue workers reported that a resident of the village of Lebedivka had spotted an unmanned aerial vehicle on the water while walking.

SES divers from the Mobile Rescue Centre of Rapid Response immediately arrived at the scene. The specialists examined the water area and removed the safe remains of the UAV.

фото: ДСНС
Rescue worker holding a destroyed Russian drone
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine. 

The SES recalled the safety rules during and after missile and drone strikes:

  • do not film the fall of missiles or drones to avoid endangering yourself and others.
  • if you witness such events, call the emergency service immediately.
  • do not approach the crash site or touch the wreckage. They can be dangerous and need to be cleared by specialists.

Shahed dronedronesState Emergency Service
