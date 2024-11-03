All Sections
Air-raid warning in Kyiv Oblast in effect for 11 hours, damage reported in five districts – photos

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 3 November 2024, 10:40
Air-raid warning in Kyiv Oblast in effect for 11 hours, damage reported in five districts – photos
Ukrainian firefighters. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Damage has been recorded in five districts of Kyiv Oblast due to the downing of Russian targets on the night of 2-3 November.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Details: The authorities have reported no hits to critical and residential infrastructure and no civilian casualties.

Window and balcony glazing were smashed in four apartment blocks.

Five houses sustained damage, specifically smashed windows and doors, along with damage to roofs and facades. The roof of one house caught fire.

A fire was also put out in an outbuilding.

In addition, three cars were damaged by the fall of wreckage from the downed targets. One of the vehicles was utterly destroyed.

Fires on grass and forest floors, caused by the fall of wreckage from the downed targets, were extinguished in four districts.

Firefighters reported that they had been called in to extinguish fires eight times.

 
Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

In particular, a car caught fire in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka.

A fire in a two-storey residential building over an area of 100 sq. m. was extinguished in the village of Zdorivka in the Obukhiv district.

A fire on the roof of an outbuilding was extinguished in the village of Nyzhcha Dubechnia.

Fires on the forest floor were also extinguished in the Vyshhorod, Obukhiv and Fastiv districts.

