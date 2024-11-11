All Sections
Ukraine's State Emergency Service publishes photos and videos of aftermath of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv – photos

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 11 November 2024, 06:54
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service has published photos and videos showing the aftermath of a nighttime Russian attack on Mykolaiv, which resulted in the deaths of five people.

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Quote: "So far, we know of five deceased. Rescue workers retrieved their bodies."

Details: A UAV strike destroyed a single-storey house, igniting a fire.

In addition, a third floor in a four-storey building was damaged, with fires breaking out on the second and third floors.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Quote: "The State Emergency Service psychologists are at the scene, and 22 people turn to them for assistance. One woman, experiencing an acute stress reaction, was hospitalised with a hypertensive crisis."

Background: Fires broke out in residential buildings in Mykolaiv due to the attack, resulting in the deaths of five people and injuries to a woman.

