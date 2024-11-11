Ukraine's State Emergency Service publishes photos and videos of aftermath of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv – photos
Ukraine’s State Emergency Service has published photos and videos showing the aftermath of a nighttime Russian attack on Mykolaiv, which resulted in the deaths of five people.
Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service
Quote: "So far, we know of five deceased. Rescue workers retrieved their bodies."
Details: A UAV strike destroyed a single-storey house, igniting a fire.
In addition, a third floor in a four-storey building was damaged, with fires breaking out on the second and third floors.
Quote: "The State Emergency Service psychologists are at the scene, and 22 people turn to them for assistance. One woman, experiencing an acute stress reaction, was hospitalised with a hypertensive crisis."
Background: Fires broke out in residential buildings in Mykolaiv due to the attack, resulting in the deaths of five people and injuries to a woman.
