The front line in Donetsk Oblast. Screenshot: DeepState Map

Russian troops occupied the village of Yasna Poliana in the Volnovakha district, Donetsk Oblast, on 1 November.

Source: DeepState analytical project

Details: The Russians also advanced in Novodmytrivka, Druzhba, Maksymivka, near Novoukrainka and Terny.

For reference: According to the 2001 census, the population of Yasna Poliana was 434 people.

