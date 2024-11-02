All Sections
Ukraine intensifies information and psychological operation against North Korean soldiers – Voice of America

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 2 November 2024, 05:32
Ukraine intensifies information and psychological operation against North Korean soldiers – Voice of America
Ukraine is intensifying an information and psychological operation targeted at North Korean soldiers.

Source: Voice of America with reference to an unnamed senior Ukrainian official

Details: The Ukrainian military intelligence project I Want to Live published a video address in Korean on YouTube social media platforms and posted messages in Korean on Telegram. 

The messages urge North Korean soldiers to surrender, emphasising that they should not "die senselessly on foreign soil". They are promised food, shelter and medical services.

Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defence Council, noted that "additional videos featuring North Koreans will be published in the future".

Background:

  • US officials recently reported that around 8,000 North Korean troops are currently stationed in Russia's Kursk Oblast. They may soon be involved in active combat. 
  • House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner believes that the United States and NATO allies should be prepared to "attack directly North Korean troops" if they become involved in combat operations in Ukraine on Russia's side.

