Polish foreign minister suggests Ukraine buy Polish weapons on credit

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 November 2024, 14:35
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. Stock photo: getty images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski says the government has "made a proposal for a defence loan" to Ukraine.

Source: Sikorski in an interview with Polish news channel Polsat News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister also responded to criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said that Warsaw had "found another reason" to withhold the transfer of MiG fighter jets to Ukraine. The minister claimed that "Poland is a frontline country in this war".

Sikorski emphasised that "we've got our own defence needs" and "we have to keep this war as far away from our borders as possible".

At the same time, he suggested that Ukraine could buy weapons from Poland on credit.

"This could've been done from the very beginning: go ahead, buy from Polish factories on credit, and repay once you're back on your feet," Sikorski said.

Background:

  • Earlier, Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine still hoped to obtain MiG-29 fighter jets from Poland, but Warsaw has not yet provided the aircraft.
  • On 24 October, Piotr Łukasiewicz, the temporary chargé d'affaires of Poland in Ukraine, said that the country would transfer the remaining MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine once it "filled the gaps" created by the transfer of these aircraft to Kyiv.

Polandweaponsaid for Ukraine
