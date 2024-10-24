Poland reveals timeline for transferring MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine

Piotr Łukasiewicz, the temporary chargé d'affaires of Poland in Ukraine, has stated that the country will transfer the remaining MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine once it "fills the gaps" created by the transfer of these aircraft to Kyiv.

Source: Łukasiewicz in an interview with Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda

Łukasiewicz said Warsaw is preparing various aid packages for Ukraine. He emphasised that over the past two years, Poland has provided spare parts and MiG-29 aircraft.

Quote: "We were actually the first to call on our allies to provide you with something heavier than Javelins – tanks, MiG-29s, and older aircraft. The current question is how to ensure the 'filling of gaps' – that’s a military term," he said.

The diplomat noted that Poland still has about 10 to 15 such aircraft, which are still in use as part of its air defence system.

He added that Warsaw is currently undergoing a significant transformation of its air force by purchasing new equipment from its partners, specifically F-16 and F-35 aircraft. At the same time, he pointed out that this process is ongoing, so the country cannot afford "losing even this small number of MiG-29s, as we would feel unprotected".

Quote: "With the strategic goal of supporting Ukraine, we urge our allies, both bilaterally and at the NATO level, to help us fill the gaps created by the transfer of MiGs. Essentially, this means our allies need to send a few squadrons of other aircraft to Poland to give us time to build up our own capabilities so we can transfer the MiGs that are so desperately needed by Ukrainian pilots," he added.

Background:

In July, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk mentioned that Poland might consider transferring additional Soviet-model fighter jets to Ukraine if it can find replacements for them in collaboration with its allies.

Later, Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz rejected calls from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to expedite the transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine, citing the same argument.

In September, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Warsaw could transfer additional MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine, but this would depend on whether it has sufficient resources to protect its own airspace.

