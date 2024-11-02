All Sections
Zelenskyy: Shaheds with 170,000 foreign components attacked Ukraine in October

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 November 2024, 20:38
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasises that Russians are still using components from companies in China, Europe and the United States for Shaheds and missiles used to attack Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyyʼs evening address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "In October, more than 2,000 Shaheds were used against Ukraine, against our people. Literally every day. This number of Shaheds means more than 170,000 components that should have been blocked from being supplied to Russia. Microchips, microcontrollers, processors, and many parts, without which this terror would simply be impossible. All this is supplied to Russia from abroad. Unfortunately, it comes from companies in China, Europe, and America – a lot of micro-contributions to Russia's constant terror. This brings the world back to the need to work much harder to control the export of specialised parts and resources to prevent Russia from avoiding the sanctions that have long been imposed on Russia for this war. Just like with the Shaheds, with Russian missiles. They all contain components from other countries."

Details: The president called for tougher sanctions against Russia.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Every scheme to avoid sanctions is a crime against people and the world. And it is precisely these schemes that allow Russia to help ‘build muscle’ for the regimes in Iran and North Korea. This is a global threat. And only global, special pressure can overcome it."

