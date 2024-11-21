All Sections
Ukrainian defence minister about Storm Shadow strike on Russia: we will not go into details

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 21 November 2024, 00:47
Ukrainian defence minister about Storm Shadow strike on Russia: we will not go into details
Scene of strike in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Screenshot from video

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has refused to confirm or deny the use of Storm Shadow missiles against Russia.

Source: CNN

Quote from Umierov: "We are using all the means to defend our country, so we’ll not go into detail. But we are just sending [a signal] that we are capable and able to respond."

Details: Umierov also emphasised that Ukraine will defend itself and retaliate using all assets at its disposal.

A spokesperson for the UK Ministry of Defence similarly refused to comment on the use of Storm Shadow missiles by Ukraine.

Background: According to Bloomberg, Ukraine’s defence forces used British Storm Shadow cruise missiles for the first time against military targets on the territory of Russia.

missile strike
