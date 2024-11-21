Ukrainian defence minister about Storm Shadow strike on Russia: we will not go into details

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has refused to confirm or deny the use of Storm Shadow missiles against Russia.

Source: CNN

Quote from Umierov: "We are using all the means to defend our country, so we’ll not go into detail. But we are just sending [a signal] that we are capable and able to respond."

Advertisement:

Details: Umierov also emphasised that Ukraine will defend itself and retaliate using all assets at its disposal.

A spokesperson for the UK Ministry of Defence similarly refused to comment on the use of Storm Shadow missiles by Ukraine.

Background: According to Bloomberg, Ukraine’s defence forces used British Storm Shadow cruise missiles for the first time against military targets on the territory of Russia.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!