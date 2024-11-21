NATO countries turn to Ukrainian arms manufacturers for equipment and partnerships: who leads

Representatives of 75% of NATO countries have approached Ukrainian defence companies at least once to establish partnerships or procure military equipment.

Source: a survey conducted by the Ukrainian association Technological Forces of Ukraine among 32 private defence industry companies

Details: The survey asked leaders of defence companies which countries had reached out to them regarding partnerships or military equipment supplies. The highest interest came from Lithuania, with 41% of respondents reporting cooperation requests. The United Kingdom followed with 28%, while the United States, Czechia and Latvia each accounted for 22%.

The survey was conducted amid discussions about partially opening exports of domestically produced weapons and aligning Ukraine's defence industry with NATO standards.

The Technological Forces of Ukraine association includes 34 major domestic producers of advanced weaponry, such as drones, robotic platforms, electronic warfare systems and software solutions.

