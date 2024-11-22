All Sections
UK PM and NATO secretary general discuss strengthening Ukraine before winter

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 22 November 2024, 20:41
Keir Starmer and Mark Rutte. Stock photo: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Friday 22 November about the situation in Ukraine in anticipation of winter.

Source: UK Prime Minister’s Office, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Rutte and Starmer discussed the situation in Ukraine and "reiterated the importance of putting the country in the strongest possible position going into the winter."

They also discussed the recent deployment of North Korean forces to Russia. The officials agreed that it only underlined the "indivisibility of Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security".

Starmer emphasised the necessity for all NATO members to increase support for collective defence and provided an update on the government's efforts in implementing a strategic defence review.

Background:

  • According to media sources, Rutte will meet with US President-elect Donald Trump soon to propose a negotiation plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • Recently, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated that Trump would not agree to end the war in Ukraine on unfavourable terms for the latter.

