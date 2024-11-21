UK defence chief meets Zelenskyy and Ukraine's commander-in-chief in Kyiv – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported on a meeting with a UK delegation led by Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff of the United Kingdom.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the meeting with the UK delegation, Zelenskyy discussed bilateral defence cooperation, "focusing on developing and enhancing the technological capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

Quote: "Particular attention was given to Ukraine’s current military needs and the continued support from our partners. I am grateful to the people and government of the United Kingdom for their long-lasting support. Our countries maintain good contacts and strong cooperation."

A video of the meeting shows that General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, was also present.

I had a meeting with the UK delegation led by Chief of the Defence Staff @AdmTonyRadakin_.



We discussed defense cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, focusing on developing and enhancing the technological capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Particular… pic.twitter.com/EcjqfTuR49
November 21, 2024

Background:

Earlier in November, Radakin noted that in October 2024, the Russian army suffered its highest monthly losses since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin, has accused London of alleged "direct involvement" in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine but provided no evidence to support his claims.

