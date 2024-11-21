All Sections
Oleh PavliukThursday, 21 November 2024, 18:34
UK defence chief meets Zelenskyy and Ukraine's commander-in-chief in Kyiv – video
Stock photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported on a meeting with a UK delegation led by Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff of the United Kingdom.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the meeting with the UK delegation, Zelenskyy discussed bilateral defence cooperation, "focusing on developing and enhancing the technological capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

Quote: "Particular attention was given to Ukraine’s current military needs and the continued support from our partners. I am grateful to the people and government of the United Kingdom for their long-lasting support. Our countries maintain good contacts and strong cooperation."

A video of the meeting shows that General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, was also present.

Background:

  • Earlier in November, Radakin noted that in October 2024, the Russian army suffered its highest monthly losses since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • Russia’s ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin, has accused London of alleged "direct involvement" in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine but provided no evidence to support his claims. 

