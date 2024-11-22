UK intelligence identifies key event that changed nature of war in Ukraine

UK Defence Intelligence has identified the widespread use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as a pivotal event that has altered the nature of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Details: UK analysts highlight that numerous UAV attacks have likely given Russia the time and space to rebuild its long-range aviation fleet and associated stocks of cruise and ballistic missiles.

The overall effect has intensified and complicated Ukraine’s air defence landscape, making it increasingly challenging.

Using this combination of systems, Russian forces have been persistently targeting critical national infrastructure and Ukrainian airbases. These strikes are expected to continue this winter as Russia aims to break the resolve of the Ukrainian people, the review notes.

In mid-to-late September, Ukraine successfully deployed UAVs against military targets in Russia, striking four Russian strategic ammunition depots hundreds of kilometres away from Ukraine.

The total tonnage of destroyed munitions at these sites represents the largest loss of ammunition supplied by Russia and North Korea since the start of the war.

Quote: "These attacks again highlight Russia’s inability to protect strategic military sites from Ukrainian UAV attack."

Separately, UK intelligence points out that despite its technological and numerical advantages, Russia has been unable to secure air superiority over Ukraine after 1,000 days of the full-scale war.

Additionally, Russia has resorted to using its tactical aviation, such as Su-34 aircraft, as airborne artillery.

Recently, UK intelligence assessed the changing quality of Russia’s armed forces since the onset of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The agency also noted that Ukraine’s successful actions against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet resulted in the destruction of about a quarter of its large vessels, including its flagship, forcing the fleet to retreat to the eastern part of the Black Sea.

