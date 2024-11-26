All Sections
Estonian Defence minister calls for investment in Ukraine's military industry

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 07:06
Estonian Defence minister calls for investment in Ukraine's military industry
Hanno Pevkur. Photo: Getty Images

Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur,  speaking on the sidelines at the Halifax International Security Forum, has called for investment in Ukraine’s defence industry.

Source: The Hill

Details: Pevkur called for a renewed push for funding Ukraine’s domestic military production, noting that Ukrainians produce six to seven times more howitzers annually than, for example, France.

Quote: "Their industry is really ramping up production." 

More details: Pevkur added that Ukrainian industry is capable of manufacturing military equipment worth about US$30 billion annually but can currently spend only US$15 billion.

"That means there’s twice as much capacity in Ukrainian industry. So when you don’t have anything to give from your own stockpiles, give them money, it’s a simple message," he said.

Pevkur stated that Ukraine’s unexpected incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast in August 2024 was a missed opportunity to enhance support for Kyiv.

"There was a huge momentum in this war during the Kursk counteroffensive, but that time, Ukrainians didn't have enough equipment or enough firepower to push even further," he noted.

