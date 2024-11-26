Estonian Defence minister calls for investment in Ukraine's military industry

Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur, speaking on the sidelines at the Halifax International Security Forum, has called for investment in Ukraine’s defence industry.

Source: The Hill

Details: Pevkur called for a renewed push for funding Ukraine’s domestic military production, noting that Ukrainians produce six to seven times more howitzers annually than, for example, France.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Their industry is really ramping up production."

More details: Pevkur added that Ukrainian industry is capable of manufacturing military equipment worth about US$30 billion annually but can currently spend only US$15 billion.

"That means there’s twice as much capacity in Ukrainian industry. So when you don’t have anything to give from your own stockpiles, give them money, it’s a simple message," he said.

Advertisement:

Pevkur stated that Ukraine’s unexpected incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast in August 2024 was a missed opportunity to enhance support for Kyiv.

"There was a huge momentum in this war during the Kursk counteroffensive, but that time, Ukrainians didn't have enough equipment or enough firepower to push even further," he noted.

Support UP or become our patron!