New EU anti-Russian sanctions to include companies from China and Serbia and North Korean officials

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 26 November 2024, 11:42
New EU anti-Russian sanctions to include companies from China and Serbia and North Korean officials
EU flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The 15th package of anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the European Union will include about 50 individuals and 30 legal entities.

Source: Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Ukrainian President’s Commissioner for Sanctions Policy 

Details: In particular, the new sanctions will affect the following individuals or entities:

  • Russian arms manufacturers and some Chinese companies that supply them with components;
  • Companies that help Moscow obtain critical components, including entities from: Russia, Serbia, Iran, Hong Kong, China, India, UAE and Thailand;
  • North Korean officials involved in sending military personnel to the territory of the Russian Federation;
  • Companies involved in oil transportation and their executives.

In addition, the new package of sanctions will include a ban on access to European ports for about 45 Russian oil tankers, as well as several technical amendments to Euroclear/unfrozen assets.

Background: The United States imposed sanctions on Gazprombank, one of the few major Russian lenders not yet blacklisted, in order to limit the Kremlin's ability to finance its military efforts. 

