Russia loses 1410 personnel and 12 tanks in war against Ukraine
Sunday, 3 November 2024, 08:08
Russia has lost another 1,410 soldiers killed and wounded, lost another 12 tanks and 39 armoured personnel carriers in the war against Ukraine over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 699,090 (+1,410) military personnel;
- 9,182 (+12) tanks;
- 18,523 (+36) armoured combat vehicles;
- 20,086 (+10) artillery systems;
- 1,244 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 994 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 18,187 (+70) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 2,629 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 28,160 (+66) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,585 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
