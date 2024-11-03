All Sections
Russia loses 1410 personnel and 12 tanks in war against Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 3 November 2024, 08:08
Russia loses 1410 personnel and 12 tanks in war against Ukraine
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost another 1,410 soldiers killed and wounded, lost another 12 tanks and 39 armoured personnel carriers in the war against Ukraine over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details:  The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 699,090 (+1,410) military personnel;
  • 9,182 (+12) tanks;
  • 18,523 (+36) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 20,086 (+10) artillery systems;
  • 1,244 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 994 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 18,187 (+70) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 2,629 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 28,160 (+66) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,585 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

