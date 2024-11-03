All Sections
Moldova holds second round of presidential election

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 3 November 2024, 08:41
Stock photo: Getty Images

Moldovan citizens are casting their votes in the decisive second round of the presidential election, where pro-European incumbent President Maia Sandu faces Alexandru Stoianoglo, the candidate from the pro-Russian Party of Socialists.

Source: European Pravda

Details: In the first round, Sandu secured over 42% of the vote, while Stoianoglo garnered nearly 26%.

Polling stations opened at 07:00 local time and will remain open until 21:00.

There are 2,219 stations in total, with 1,888 located within Moldova and 231 abroad.

Stoianoglo balances between East and West, his rhetoric contrasting with the policies of Sandu, under whose rule Moldova cut ties with the Kremlin and supported Ukraine amid the full-scale Russian invasion.

Sandu contends that Stoianoglo is aligned with Kremlin interests and warns that his victory could bring uncertainty and instability. Stoianoglo disputes this, accusing Sandu of pursuing a policy that is dividing the country, which has a substantial Russian-speaking population.

The vote results will set the tone for next year's parliamentary elections, in which Sandu's party will fight to maintain its majority.

Background: Moldovan authorities report that Russia has spent millions of dollars on influence operations within the country, targeting interference in both the presidential election and the referendum on EU membership.

Support UP or become our patron!

